Deluge halts services at N'shahr Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Nawanshahr, July 10

Deluge outside the Nawanshahr Civil Hospital halted the OPDs at the hospital. Emergency and delivery cases have been shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Banga, for the time being. Patients who were already admitted to the district hospital will remain there and the staff will look after them.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jaspreet Kaur said emergency patients from Balachaur would be treated at the CHC, Banga, and special staff had been deputed there. She said a helpdesk was also established and ambulances were also being provided so that no one remains devoid of the facility.

After water entered the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Balachaur yesterday, senior medical officer Dr Kulvinder Maan took a tractor trolley and shifted 11 patients to safer places. Four of them had recently delivered babies and all of them were shifted safely to their homes by the official.

“My motive was patients’ safety. So the moment water entered the hospital, I shifted them,” he said.

He again visited the hospital today to ensure that things inside the hospitals were smooth. “Lab equipment, computers and other medical equipment were checked. We managed to save everything,” he said.