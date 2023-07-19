 Deluge: NGOs, social organisations lend helping hand to flood-hit in Jalandhar : The Tribune India

Deluge: NGOs, social organisations lend helping hand to flood-hit in Jalandhar

Pitch in with relief material, call upon youth to come forward, join the cause

Members of Aasra International Foundation. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, July 18

The aftermath of devastating floods caused by the collapse of the Dhussi bundh along the Satluj in Lohian, Shahkot, has led to devastating impact on several villages in Jalandhar. In response to the crisis, several non-governmental organisations (NGOs), compassionate individuals and various charitable entities have come forward to provide much-needed aid to the flood-affected residents.

Youth Voice Foundation distribute relief material among flood-hit people in Jalandhar.Tribune Photo

Leading the charge in this humanitarian effort, Aasra International Foundation has been actively involved in rescue missions and providing essential assistance to those affected by the floods. Arvinder Singh Lakhan, founder of the foundation, has directed his team to maintain constant communication with flood-hit victims and ensure they receive unwavering support. The foundation has been distributing free medicines, ration, water, fruits and other refreshment items among the needy.

Youth Voice Foundation, another NGO, visited Shahkot and Phillaur villages. Members of the NGO distributed crucial essentials such as food, water, milk, medicines, sanitary napkins to women, among others, to needy families.

Gagandeep Singh Dhatt, president of the NGO, said they were committed to providing maximum support to those struggling for survival during these trying times. He called on public to come together and extend a helping hand to the poor and needy families who have lost everything in this calamity.

Eduyouth Foundation also mobilised its efforts, visiting various flood-affected areas in Jalandhar, specifically submerged villages in Shahkot and Sultanpur Lodhi tehsils. The team members distributed over 500 packets containing bread, sweet buns, biscuits, juices, water bottles, baby diapers, sanitary pads and flour among the needy. The distribution was carried out with the help of NDRF teams, utilising boats and cars to reach the affected communities.

Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, president of Eduyouth Foundation, stressed the importance of collective support for the flood-affected people, calling upon the youth to join the cause in large numbers.

Amidst these crucial efforts, Sarbat Da Bhala Trust, an NGO from Moga, and other teams have also been actively providing continuous aid to those impacted by the floods, further amplifying the relief efforts.

“As we grapple with the severity of the floods, the combined efforts of these NGOs and social organisations are proving to be a beacon of hope and support for the affected families,” said Dalveer Kaur, a resident of Mandala village.

