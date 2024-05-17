Demo on paddy straw bale shredder organised

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 16

The Department of Farm Machinery and Power Engineering, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, in association with PAU-Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Hoshiarpur and Vegetable Research Farm, Khanoura, organised a method demonstration on the usage of a paddy straw bale shredder-cum-mulcher for mulching paddy straw in turmeric-sown fields of award winning, progressive farmer, Amritpal Singh Randhawa at Phuglana village in Hoshiarpur district.

During the demonstration, Dr Baldev Dogra, professor, Department of Farm Machinery and Power Engineering, highlighted that this machinery is compatible with tractors (35 hp or above) and has a capacity to cover 6.0-7.0 acres per day. He emphasised that the machine efficiently reduces straw size and evenly spreads it across the field, serving as an effective mulch.

Dr Maninder Singh, Associate Director (Training), Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Hoshiarpur, elaborated on the numerous advantages of mulching in agricultural fields. During the demonstration, Dr Navjot Singh Brar, Vegetable Breeder, Vegetable Research Farm, Khanoura and Dr Ajaib Singh, Asstt. Prof (Agricultural Engineering), Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Hoshiarpur, were also present.

