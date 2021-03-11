Dengue awareness posters released in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 16

On the occasion of National Dengue Day (May 16) the Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar, Dr Ranjit Ghotra released dengue awareness posters in keeping with the spate of dengue cases aniticpated around the rainy season. While dengue and seasonal diseases prevention activities have already been started by the Health Department, sanitation and health drives have also been stepped up in view of the season.

District Family Welfare Officer Dr Raman Gupta was also present on the occasion. Notably, summers invariably see the breeding of mosquitoes and hence threat from diseases like dengue, malaria and chikugunya.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ranjit Ghotra instrsucted the epidemiologist and other staff to hold awareness drives at the city and village levels.

Instrsuctions to observe Dry Day Friday in keeping with ongoing traditions were also given. Civil Surgeon appealed to people to keep their surroundings clean so that the bredding of dengue mosquitoes could be stopped and the spread of dengue might be prevented. On the occasion Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Varinder Kaur, District Family Welfare Officer Dr Raman Gupta, District Immunisation Officer Dr Rakesh Chopra, Epidemiologist Dr Aditya Paul, among others were present.