Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

In less than a fortnight, the number of dengue cases has climbed to six in the district. Though humidity levels are yet to touch the 75 mark (believed to be conducive for dengue larvae breeding), a steady rise in the number of cases is being witnessed.

Two cases of dengue were reported in the middle of May when humidity levels fluctuated between 23 and 32 per cent. Until Saturday, six cases of dengue have been reported in the district. While five cases were reported earlier, one new case was reported on Saturday.

Of the total six cases in the district, two are children, one adolescent, a middle-aged person and two elderly persons. The new case reported today is from Chhoti Baradari Phase I. A seven-year-old child was found positive for dengue. Before this, a five-year-old child from Jalandhar Cantt contracted the disease. A 19-year-old from Basti Peerdad is the only adolescent testing positive for the disease.

Barring these, a 29-year-old from Buta Mandi, a 50-year-old from Leather Complex and a 64-year-old from Mehtapur have also tested positive for dengue in the district.

Today, the Health Department took 12 samples of dengue suspects for testing, out of which one came out positive. Another person from Hoshiarpur also tested positive in a district hospital (but is not counted as a Jalandhar case as the patient is from another district).

Meanwhile, the Health Department has been holding simultaneous larvicide drives to eliminate dengue larvae at various places, including the busy tyre market and near the bus stand. Besides, the drive is also being held in areas where tyres, scraps or other scrips and pieces with chance of water retention or accumulation have been lying. Last year, cases were also reported from some of the areas where new cases have come this year.

Epidemiologist Dr Aditya Paul said, “We have been conducting weekly larvicide exercises in all crowded places and scrap markets with high potency of existence of larvae. Larvicide sprays are being carried out repeatedly in the Shatri Nagar Tyre Market, Bhargo Camp and the crowded bus stand area, which also have many tyre shops.

"Tyres have continuously been rid of accumulated water and larvicides are also being sprayed to free the place from dengue larvae. However, many shopkeepers, vendors, etc, put them back. Also in case of rains, water accumulates in tarpaulins and shop sheds. The department is constantly asking shops to dry these out. Our drives are on. Similarly, larvicide exercise is also being run in areas from where positive cases have been reported. At least once a week, these areas are freed from dengue larvae," he said.

For health teams comprising 15 to 16 team members (10 to 12 from the Health Department and five to six from the corporation) have been conducting surveys across 30 various hotspots designated in the district for surveillance. All areas where two or more dengue cases were reported last year have been designated as hotspots.