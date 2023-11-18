Dengue, chikungunya awareness drive held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 17

Kapurthala Acting Civil Surgeon Dr Anu Sharma today said awareness was very important to prevent the spread of dengue and chikungunya.

He said to protect against dengue and chikungunya, the government is running a dengue war campaign every Friday. He said teams of the Health Department were giving information about the symptoms, prevention and treatment of dengue and chikungunya. Under the guidelines of Acting Civil Surgeon Anu Sharma and District Health Officer Dr Rajiv Prashar, District Epidemiologist Dr Rajiv Bhagat and his team visited government and private hospitals of Phagwara today. Dengue and chikungunya awareness was meted out to hospital staff.

He was informed about the instructions issued by the Health Department for prevention. Dr Rajeev said the patients and their families who came for protection should be made aware. He informed that dengue and chikungunya treatment and tests are free in government hospitals. Apart from this, he appealed to people that in case of fever, take your medicines exactly as prescribed by the doctor. SI Kamaljit Singh was also present with him on the occasion.

