Dengue spread keeps health staff on toes in Nawanshahr

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Nawanshahr, November 11
As many as 235 cases of dengue have been reported from Nawanshahr so far this year. One of the biggest challenges facing the health department is to prevent an outbreak in rural areas.
Some cases have also been reported from Saloh village. After a recent meeting with the sarpanch, the health department issued an order for the cleaning of clogging in a village pond, which has been a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The health department officials noted that water stagnation in such ponds adds to the woes of the local residents.
Panchayats have also started forming teams to spread awareness about the vector-borne disease in the village. District Epidemiologist Dr Rakesh Pal revealed, “Recently, a meeting was held between officials of the Health Department and the district Block Development Panchayat Officers (BDPOs). The BDPOs have been asked to reach out to the panchayat in every village, and to ensure proper cleaning so that the spread of the disease can be controlled.”
Currently, only two dengue patients are hospitalised. Whenever a resident is diagnosed with dengue, a team of the Municipal Corporation (MC) carries out fogging in the vicinity to prevent the spread of the disease.
Around this time last year, over 506 cases were recorded. An expert warned, “Although there are fewer cases this time, if residents fail to take precautions, the cases could even cross the 350-mark.”
