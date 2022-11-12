Dengue stings 2 more in dist, tally reaches 326

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 11

With two fresh dengue cases reported from the district today, the total number of infections rose to 326. Civil Surgeon Raman Sharma today held a review meeting with support health staff and MC employees to prevention the spread of vector-borne disease.

Of the total cases reported so far, 196 are from urban areas and 130 from rural areas.

The Civil Surgeon held a meeting with health supervisors, workers and sanitary inspectors of the Municipal Corporation to review the dengue scenario in the city and issue instructions for the prevention of the disease. MC employees were also asked to speed up fogging and challaning drives.

The Civil Surgeon also sought the cooperation of the Municipal Corporation to prevent the spread of dengue.

The Civil Surgeon said as many as 1,06,541 houses had been surveyed in the district so far. Dengue larvae were found in 1,840 (1,773 urban and 67 rural) houses, which were destroyed by health teams. A survey was carried out in 6,774 houses today and larvae were found at three places (all rural). As many as 19 samples were tested today. Of this, seven people - two from Jalandhar and the remaining from other districts - were found infected with the disease.

No challans were issued in the district today.

District Family Welfare Officer Dr Raman Gupta instructed ASHA workers to spread awareness regarding dengue among people along with regular surveys. He asked people to exercise due caution in the evening hours, when the mosquito is most active. He asked residents to cover their body regularly, use nets and mosquito repellents. He also urged residents to clean desert coolers, pots, vases and trays once a week to keep mosquitoes at bay.