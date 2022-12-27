Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 26

Though the Sun appeared in the afternoon after a gap of five days today, it failed to bring any respite from the nail-biting cold. It remained foggy and cold throughout the day making the life of residents difficult.

City residents woke up to a foggy morning, but the Sun appeared around noon. People came out of their houses to bask in the sun, but they quickly went indoors due to chill in the air.

The maximum temperature was 16 degrees Celsius and the minimum 5 degrees Celsius.

Since schools have been closed for winter vacations, people preferred to keep their children wrapped in warm clothes inside their houses. The number of people going for morning and evening walks and cycling has also declined. Though a good number of people went out to dine on Sunday owing to the Christmas celebrations, rush in government offices remained low today even as it was the first working day of the week.

People selling stuff along roadsides could be seen keeping themselves warm sitting around bonfires.

