Dental check-up camp at CT World

Jalandhar: CT World School organised a dental check-up and awareness camp. The camp started with a dental awareness talk, educating students and faculty about common dental problems, and ailments, especially tooth decay and gum diseases and measures to prevent them. The students highlighted the eating patterns and food choices which could possibly cause tooth decay. The students got an opportunity to interact with the dentists to learn about oral diseases. The team focused on how to maintain overall oral hygiene, and its benefits, including brushing and regular flossing.

Students learn of career options

To create awareness among school students about various courses in engineering education, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) has taken an initiative called ‘Campus and courses near you’. Through this initiative, the university is inviting students from nearby secondary schools to the main campus. The students of Government Senior Secondary School Bhulana (RCF), Sultanpur Lodhi, visited the Civil Engineering Department of the university. Vocational teacher Raman Kumar and Punjabi teacher Arunlata were present with these students. Prof Rajeev Chauhan, Head of the Department, Civil Engineering, said that during this visit, the students were enlightened about opportunities in civil engineering, the future and the role of civil engineers in the development of the country. The students were told about the laboratories of civil engineering and the role of civil engineers in the development of infrastructure like roads, canals, and cities. University registrar SK Misra stressed such efforts are important to connect the students and parents of the surrounding areas with the campus.

Prof bags Young Researcher Award

Pallavi Nayak, Assistant Professor of St Soldier Institute of Pharmacy, was recently honoured with the Young Researcher Award at a conference organised by Prisal Pharmaceutical Royal International Society in Thailand. Nayak said it was an international conference-cum-Global Pride Award Conclave for which she had submitted 12 international review papers, one international research, three international book chapters and eight national publications, for which she has received this award. Principal Amarpal Singh said participants from all over Asia had participated in the conference.

Apeejay student shines at youth fest

Sahajdeep Singh, a Semester- III BA student of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, recently represented Guru Nanak Dev University at a youth festival organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Punjab, in classical instrumental (non-percussion) at Punjabi University, Patiala. He secured the first position in playing sitar. Principal Neerja Dhingra, while congratulating him on this achievement, exhorted him to keep going forward in this field. She also lauded the efforts of the faculty of Department of Music for guiding Sahajdeep.

Science model selected for exhibition

A science model, ‘Third Eye’, prepared by two students of Class VIII, Kunsh Bahri and Atharv Bhardwaj — under the guidance of Amit Kumar, a physics teacher at Innocent Hearts — has been selected for the national level in CBSE Regional Science Exhibition. This exhibition was organised at BCM Arya School by CBSE for two days on ‘Technology and Toys’ at the Ludhiana campus, in which students belonging to junior and senior categories, as per CBSE guidelines, had used environment-friendly materials and effective techniques. About 74 schools had participated in this exhibition. The sub-theme of the project was ‘Transport and Innovation’ in which the team got the first prize. This project will now be sent for a national-level competition. Innocent Hearts Chairman Anup Bowry congratulated teacher Amit and the students for their success.

Christmas, New Year Sale organised

The PG Department of Retail Management of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a Christmas and New Year sale on different handmade products, gift items, jewellery and handbags in Sukriti –The Retail Lab. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi inaugurated the sale and blessed all the students with her inspirational words. She also exhorted the students to exhibit their talent and creativity, and emphasised the importance of entrepreneurial skills in the current scenario. The Principal lauded the efforts of the faculty members of Retail Management.

Workshops held for engg students

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, in collaboration with the Training and Placement Cell of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, organised multiple workshops for the students of Electronics and Communication Engineering. To get industry-ready, a workshop on ‘VLSI Technology and industrial automation’ was organised for the students. The experts invited were Randeep Kaur Dixit and Kuldeep from Shape My Skills, Noida, and Harsween Kaur, Director, and Rajinder Kaur, Head Principal, Wonder Systems India Pvt Ltd. The experts introduced the students to the latest devices that are presently prevalent in the automation sector. A hands-on experience was provided to the students on these devices, so that a gap between academia and industry could be bridged. Dr RS Deol, Deputy Director, Academic Affairs, lauded the efforts of ECE department faculty.

Tour for Physiotherapy students

Fourth-year students from the Department of Physiotherapy of Lyallpur Khalsa College were taken for an educational tour to the Deep Artificial Limb Centre, Chandigarh. Raju Sharma, Head, Department of Physiotherapy, accompanied the students. Principal Gurpinder Singh Samra had wished them all the best ahead of the educational tour. He had stressed that the educational tour would prove to be very helpful for the students. He encouraged the students to learn from this tour for future. He noted that in the present age, the education system has become multi-faceted. That is why students need to be multi-faceted, he stressed. Students were introduced to the CEO at Deep Artificial Limestone in Chandigarh. Karanbir Singh provided information on artificial limbs and braces. He enlightened the students about the use of the organs. He also noted that there has been great advancement of technology when it comes to these organs in the last one decade.