 Dental check-up camp at CT World : The Tribune India

campus notes

Dental check-up camp at CT World

Dental check-up camp at CT World

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: CT World School organised a dental check-up and awareness camp. The camp started with a dental awareness talk, educating students and faculty about common dental problems, and ailments, especially tooth decay and gum diseases and measures to prevent them. The students highlighted the eating patterns and food choices which could possibly cause tooth decay. The students got an opportunity to interact with the dentists to learn about oral diseases. The team focused on how to maintain overall oral hygiene, and its benefits, including brushing and regular flossing.

Students learn of career options

To create awareness among school students about various courses in engineering education, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) has taken an initiative called ‘Campus and courses near you’. Through this initiative, the university is inviting students from nearby secondary schools to the main campus. The students of Government Senior Secondary School Bhulana (RCF), Sultanpur Lodhi, visited the Civil Engineering Department of the university. Vocational teacher Raman Kumar and Punjabi teacher Arunlata were present with these students. Prof Rajeev Chauhan, Head of the Department, Civil Engineering, said that during this visit, the students were enlightened about opportunities in civil engineering, the future and the role of civil engineers in the development of the country. The students were told about the laboratories of civil engineering and the role of civil engineers in the development of infrastructure like roads, canals, and cities. University registrar SK Misra stressed such efforts are important to connect the students and parents of the surrounding areas with the campus.

Prof bags Young Researcher Award

Pallavi Nayak, Assistant Professor of St Soldier Institute of Pharmacy, was recently honoured with the Young Researcher Award at a conference organised by Prisal Pharmaceutical Royal International Society in Thailand. Nayak said it was an international conference-cum-Global Pride Award Conclave for which she had submitted 12 international review papers, one international research, three international book chapters and eight national publications, for which she has received this award. Principal Amarpal Singh said participants from all over Asia had participated in the conference.

Apeejay student shines at youth fest

Sahajdeep Singh, a Semester- III BA student of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, recently represented Guru Nanak Dev University at a youth festival organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Punjab, in classical instrumental (non-percussion) at Punjabi University, Patiala. He secured the first position in playing sitar. Principal Neerja Dhingra, while congratulating him on this achievement, exhorted him to keep going forward in this field. She also lauded the efforts of the faculty of Department of Music for guiding Sahajdeep.

Science model selected for exhibition

A science model, ‘Third Eye’, prepared by two students of Class VIII, Kunsh Bahri and Atharv Bhardwaj — under the guidance of Amit Kumar, a physics teacher at Innocent Hearts — has been selected for the national level in CBSE Regional Science Exhibition. This exhibition was organised at BCM Arya School by CBSE for two days on ‘Technology and Toys’ at the Ludhiana campus, in which students belonging to junior and senior categories, as per CBSE guidelines, had used environment-friendly materials and effective techniques. About 74 schools had participated in this exhibition. The sub-theme of the project was ‘Transport and Innovation’ in which the team got the first prize. This project will now be sent for a national-level competition. Innocent Hearts Chairman Anup Bowry congratulated teacher Amit and the students for their success.

Christmas, New Year Sale organised

The PG Department of Retail Management of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a Christmas and New Year sale on different handmade products, gift items, jewellery and handbags in Sukriti –The Retail Lab. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi inaugurated the sale and blessed all the students with her inspirational words. She also exhorted the students to exhibit their talent and creativity, and emphasised the importance of entrepreneurial skills in the current scenario. The Principal lauded the efforts of the faculty members of Retail Management.

Workshops held for engg students

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, in collaboration with the Training and Placement Cell of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, organised multiple workshops for the students of Electronics and Communication Engineering. To get industry-ready, a workshop on ‘VLSI Technology and industrial automation’ was organised for the students. The experts invited were Randeep Kaur Dixit and Kuldeep from Shape My Skills, Noida, and Harsween Kaur, Director, and Rajinder Kaur, Head Principal, Wonder Systems India Pvt Ltd. The experts introduced the students to the latest devices that are presently prevalent in the automation sector. A hands-on experience was provided to the students on these devices, so that a gap between academia and industry could be bridged. Dr RS Deol, Deputy Director, Academic Affairs, lauded the efforts of ECE department faculty.

Tour for Physiotherapy students

Fourth-year students from the Department of Physiotherapy of Lyallpur Khalsa College were taken for an educational tour to the Deep Artificial Limb Centre, Chandigarh. Raju Sharma, Head, Department of Physiotherapy, accompanied the students. Principal Gurpinder Singh Samra had wished them all the best ahead of the educational tour. He had stressed that the educational tour would prove to be very helpful for the students. He encouraged the students to learn from this tour for future. He noted that in the present age, the education system has become multi-faceted. That is why students need to be multi-faceted, he stressed. Students were introduced to the CEO at Deep Artificial Limestone in Chandigarh. Karanbir Singh provided information on artificial limbs and braces. He enlightened the students about the use of the organs. He also noted that there has been great advancement of technology when it comes to these organs in the last one decade.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's 'uncivilised' attacks on PM Modi new low, even for Pakistan: India

2
Amritsar

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest

3
Punjab

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

4
Punjab

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

5
Nation

Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi: BJP to protest against Pakistan across state capitals on December 17

6
Nation

Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to Russian President Putin

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration releases list of public holidays for 2023; check it out

8
Brand Connect

Trisha Yearwood Keto Gummies [Fake Exposed] Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies & Is ACV Burn Keto Gummies Scam Or Trusted Works?

9
Delhi

Delhi teacher throws Class 5 girl off first floor balcony after attacking her with scissors; MCD suspends her

10
Trending

Dancing to 'Patli kamariya mori' lands 4 UP women constables in trouble

Don't Miss

View All
At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Top News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade

PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade

Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...

Kidnapped Muktsar teen ‘killed’; abductors had asked for Rs 30 lakh

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...

Missiles rain down on Ukraine in one of Russia's largest attacks yet

Missiles rain down on Ukraine in one of Russia's largest attacks yet

BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi

BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi

State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...

3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in over Rs 6,700-cr fraud case: CBI

3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case

4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...


Cities

View All

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Sisodia, Bains visit Tarn Taran schools

Implement minimum wages law, demand ASHA workers

Tangled Mess

Stretch Of Problems

Kidnapped Muktsar teen ‘killed’; abductors had asked for Rs 30 lakh

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

Investment scam: Farmers protest in Bathinda, seek action against accused

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

MC, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in UT

Municipal Corporation, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in Chandigarh

File affidavit on EWS admissions, High Court tells Adviser

PGI puts 96-hour cap on patients at Emergency

Scheme for transgenders' shelter to be implemented shortly, Chandigarh tells High Court

Provide legible docs, copies of CCTV clips to accused: Court

CBI and Delhi Police help FBI bust multimillion-dollar tech support scam

CBI and Delhi Police help FBI bust multimillion-dollar tech support scam

CNG prices in NCR go up; now to cost Rs 79 per kg in Delhi

Fire breaks out at Delhi hospital

Teacher hits girl with scissors, throws her off school building

Traffic jam on NH-48 adds to IGI airport overcrowding woes

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Latifpura issue reaches Parliament

Three more held in Nakodar murder case

Farmers’ dharna enters Day 21

SGPC panel seeks Akal Takht's intervention in Jalandhar incident

After 4 months, Ashu’s PA surrenders before VB

After 4 months, Ashu's PA surrenders before VB

Auto driver booked for violating 6-yr-old

Woman raped in moving car

Man gets 5-yr RI in snatching case

Peddler held with 500-gram opium

Manpreet meets Sidhu in Patiala jail

Manpreet Badal meets Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala jail

Over 1,700 buses of Punjab Roadways go off road, passengers at receiving end

Patiala Aviation Club on DGCA's radar over safety norms' violation

Man killed in roof collapse

Colourful start to Heritage Fest