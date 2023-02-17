Dental fortnight begins in city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 16

The 35th Dental Fortnight began in Jalandhar under Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar. Dr. Ramesh Sharma. On the occasion, medical superintendent Dr. Rajiv Sharma, DDHO Dr. Baljit Kaur Ruby, Assistant Health officer Dr. Satjit Kaur, SMOs Dr. Gurmeet Lal and Dr. Surjit Singh were present.

Distrsict Dental Health officer Dr. Baljit Kaur Ruby said during the fortnight, free treatment of teeth aiments of people will be done and free dentures will be provided to 160 needy people. She saiod the free dental Fortnight Camp will be held at Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, sub division hopistal Phillaur, Sub Division Hospital Nakodar, CHC Bara Pind, CHC Shahkotand CHC Kala Bakra.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Rajiv Sharma said 45 free dentures will be provided to people at the civil hospital Jalandhar. he appealed to people to get tehir teeth checked during the fortnight. he also asked the to ensure one dental check up in at least 6 months. Dr. Ruby said on the first day of the camp 406 people had availed the befits of the camp. Of these, 94 patients got extractions done, 9 receuved surgical procedures, 94 received temporary fillings, 47 had permanent fillngs, 27 had teeth scaling.