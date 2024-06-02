DEO condoles death of poll official in Nakodar

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, June 1

District Election Officer Dr Himanshu Aggarwal on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the death of poll officer Surinder Kumar, who was on election duty in the Nakodar Assembly constituency.

Dr Aggarwal said Surinder felt uneasiness while on duty. He was immediately relieved from his duty and alternative arrangements were made promptly by providing a replacement. However, while returning home, Surinder’s condition worsened and was declared dead on reaching the Civil Hospital.??

Dr Aggarwal described his passing as an irreparable loss to the family and extended his heartfelt condolences to them. He said the district administration stands by the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to promptly process the release of election ex gratia funds to Surinder’s family, besides other benefits from the department concerned. Dr Aggarwal highlighted the importance of supporting the family and ensuring that they receive the necessary assistance.??

The district administration’s quick response and support to the bereaved family underscores their commitment to the welfare of their staff and their families.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar