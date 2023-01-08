DEO holds meeting with officials

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 7

Harbhagwant Singh, District Education Officer (Secondary Education), held a meeting with Deputy District Education Officer, education reform team, block nodal officers, DMs and other officers to achieve ‘Mission -100%’.

The DEO said that preparations would be made according to the planning prepared by the department to strengthen the students academically in the district. In the meeting, the district result was shared with the block nodal officers.

He said the department had divided the students into three categories based on the results obtained. The first group will cover those students who have scored less than 40 per cent marks during weekly tests, while the second group will comprise those who gained between 40 and 80 per cent marks, and the third group will cover those who scored 80 per cent or more during weekly tests.

He said that special meetings would be held with the school heads to improve the results in the schools where the number of students scoring less than 40 percent is high.

He said that under the ‘Mission-100%’, the teachers who conduct extra classes will be honoured. He emphasised the need to conduct admission campaign for the new session with full enthusiasm.

On the occasion, Dheeraj Vashisht, Deputy District Education Officer (SE), Hoshiarpur; Principal Shailender Thakur, in-charge, District Sikhya Sudhar team also addressed the meeting.