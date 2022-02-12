DEO receives national award for innovation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 11

District Education Officer (Secondary) Harinder Pal Singh has been conferred with a national award for innovation and good practices in educational administration.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar honoured the District Education Officer for his outstanding contribution in innovation and good practices in educational administration through a virtual programme. Pertinently, Harinder Pal Singh remained the DEO, Jalandhar, from 2014 to 2017 and thereafter, he was continuing since 2019. The officer also created ‘Educare’ app during the COVID pandemic, besides achieving several milestones in education and sports in schools.

DC Ghanshyam Thori also commended the services being rendered by the DEO in the Education Department, especially in sports and smart schools sectors.