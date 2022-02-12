DEO receives national award for innovation

Jalandhar, February 11
District Education Officer (Secondary) Harinder Pal Singh has been conferred with a national award for innovation and good practices in educational administration.
Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar honoured the District Education Officer for his outstanding contribution in innovation and good practices in educational administration through a virtual programme. Pertinently, Harinder Pal Singh remained the DEO, Jalandhar, from 2014 to 2017 and thereafter, he was continuing since 2019. The officer also created ‘Educare’ app during the COVID pandemic, besides achieving several milestones in education and sports in schools.
DC Ghanshyam Thori also commended the services being rendered by the DEO in the Education Department, especially in sports and smart schools sectors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction
Royal Challengers Bangalore buy back Harshal Patel for Rs 10...
Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...
CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...