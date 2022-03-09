DEO reviews arrangements at counting centres in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 8

District Electoral Officer Apneet Riyait on Tuesday visited the counting centres and media centres set up for the seven Assembly constituencies of the district and also reviewed all the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the counting process. On the occasion, SSP Dhruman H Nimbale was also with her.

The District Electoral Officer said the counting of votes would begin on March 10 at 8 am for which solid arrangements had been made. For six assembly constituencies of the district, the counting would be done at Rayat-Bahra Educity and for the Shamchurasi constituency, the counting would be done at MSDC.

She visited the media centres set up at the counting centres. She asked all the counting staff to carry out the counting process as per the instructions of the Election Commission.

She said 588 personnel had been deployed in the district for the counting of votes and 84 employees would be on duty in one constituency, including counting supervisor, counting micro observer and counting assistant. She said special training would be imparted to staff concerned at Government College, Hoshiarpur, on March 9 at 8 am.

She said the counting staff should be proud that they were an important part of the electoral process. She said the Election Observers appointed by the EC would monitor the entire counting process.

Riyait said only a person approved by the EC could enter the counting centre. No one would be able to carry a mobile phone to the counting centre. A dry day has been declared in the district on March 10, the day of counting of votes, during which liquor vends would be closed and sale of liquor banned.

She said from the beginning to the end of the counting process on March 10, in and around of 500 metres of Rayat Bahra Institute and MSDC, a gathering of five persons and above was prohibited within a 500 metre radius of the college premises.