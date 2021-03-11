Deputy Commissioner dedicates libraries to students at 2 govt schools

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 6

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa on Friday dedicated libraries to students of Government Senior Secondary School and Government Middle School in Rail Majra and Tonsa villages, respectively.

Lauding Max Speciality Films for their contribution in setting up the libraries, the Deputy Commissioner said the libraries would inculcate reading habit in students and would boost their knowledge.

He said all students must get books of their choice in the libraries so that they could read them thoroughly and enhance their knowledge. The administration would make strenuous efforts for ensuring books to all students.

The Deputy Commissioner said the district administration was committed to the welfare of the students and said it would leave no stone unturned in providing best education and skill training to them.

He said newspapers would also be made available in the libraries daily so that the students remain updated about happenings in the world and the country.

Appealing to other corporate houses and industries to contribute significant amounts of money, he asked them to join hands with the administration and work for the facelift of other government schools and health centres.

The Deputy Commissioner also listened to grievances of residents belonging to both villages and assured speedy redressal of the same.