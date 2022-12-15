Despite curbs, vendors have free run around Nurmahal Nagar Council office

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, December 14
More than seven years after declaring an area of 200 metres adjoining the Nagar Council and tehsil office as a no-vendor zone, the Nurmahal Nagar Council (NC) is yet to implement the town vending committee’s (TVC) decision taken in its meeting held on July 17, 2015.
Nurmahal Nagar Council Executive Officer Rajiv Oberoi said a meeting would be convened shortly which will decide the next step.
The committee had decided that only mobile vending will be allowed and in streets with less than 10 feet of width, no mobile vending will be allowed. As per the Act, the NC must provide basic amenities along with the smart vendors’ identity cards.
The NC conducted a survey of street vendors in 2014. Illegal encroachments by vendors and unregulated businesses are one of the biggest challenges before the authorities. The NC formed a TVC in July 2014 which was re-cast in 2015 to implement the national policy on urban street vendors.
Declared no-vending zone 7 years ago
On July 17, 2015, an area of 200 metres adjoining the Nurmahal Nagar Council and tehsil office was declared a no-vendor zone. However, the Nurmahal NC is yet to implement the town-vending committee’s decision.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...