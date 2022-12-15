Despite curbs, vendors have free run around Nurmahal Nagar Council office

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, December 14

More than seven years after declaring an area of 200 metres adjoining the Nagar Council and tehsil office as a no-vendor zone, the Nurmahal Nagar Council (NC) is yet to implement the town vending committee’s (TVC) decision taken in its meeting held on July 17, 2015.

Nurmahal Nagar Council Executive Officer Rajiv Oberoi said a meeting would be convened shortly which will decide the next step.

The committee had decided that only mobile vending will be allowed and in streets with less than 10 feet of width, no mobile vending will be allowed. As per the Act, the NC must provide basic amenities along with the smart vendors’ identity cards.

The NC conducted a survey of street vendors in 2014. Illegal encroachments by vendors and unregulated businesses are one of the biggest challenges before the authorities. The NC formed a TVC in July 2014 which was re-cast in 2015 to implement the national policy on urban street vendors.

