Despite daytime entry ban, heavy vehicles ply on city roads causing traffic hazards

Avneet Kaur
Jalandhar, June 13
Despite numerous accidents involving heavy vehicles on city roads, the authorities seem to have learnt nothing. Heavy vehicles continue to move freely, flouting the daytime entry ban. Trucks and tipper trucks, among other heavy vehicles, are a common sight on roads, highlighting the lack of law enforcement.
A day earlier, a father and son lost their lives after being crushed by a tipper truck near Nakodar Chowk. Shockingly, these vehicles were still plying today during the daytime, even with the traffic police deployed in several areas. The apparent indifference of the law enforcement agencies was alarming, say residents.
City industrialists say they had repeatedly raised concerns about the dangers posed by the illegal parking and movement of heavy vehicles. “Despite frequent appeals, the traffic police have failed to take action against offending drivers. Transport Nagar, developed by the Jalandhar Improvement Trust in 1994, was intended to centralise transport activities and restrict the movement of heavy vehicles within the city. However, many transporters have relocated their booking offices and warehouses to the Industrial Area and Patel Chowk, worsening traffic congestion in these areas,” they said.
Rajan Sharda, an industrialist, noted that trucks were often parked haphazardly in the middle of roads, showing a blatant disregard for the law. “This reckless behaviour has led to numerous accidents and fatalities in the recent past,” he said.
Sharda mentioned that a joint delegation of industrialists took up the issue with the city police, Chief Minister’s Office and the General Manager of the Industries Department. The Industries Department issued a letter to the administration and the police, urging the relocation of booking offices of transporters to Transport Nagar to alleviate traffic problems. However, the authorities had yet to act on these recommendations, said Sharda.
Moreover, shopkeepers near Doaba Chowk have also voiced their concern, citing that it had become routine a for drivers to park their trucks on the roadside. Kashmir Singh, a grocery shop owner, highlighted the proximity of schools, colleges and hospitals along this stretch of road, making the inaction of traffic police even more concerning.
He stressed that despite the obvious hazards and numerous complaints, the authorities remained indifferent to the safety of residents. “The administration and the police must act promptly to prevent further tragedies and ensure that heavy vehicles do not jeopardise the lives of commuters and residents,” he said.
Amandeep Kaur, ADCP, Traffic, said they had identified areas with the highest heavy vehicle traffic today. The ADCP strict orders had been issued to cops to take firm action against offending drivers. She said a special drive in this regard will also be launched soon.
