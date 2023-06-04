Despite incentives, DSR technique fails to catch Doaba farmers' fancy

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 3

Farmers in the district have been slow to adopt the Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technique, leading to a significant reduction in the area under paddy sowing using this method. The area under the DSR has reduced to 1,435 hectares in the month of July last year as compared to 21,000 hectares in 2021. In 2020, around 15,000 hectares were sown using this method.

Despite the government’s efforts to promote the DSR as a sustainable way to prevent groundwater depletion and cut labour costs, some farmers remain hesitant to adopt this method, citing problems with unwanted plants, lower yields, and the need for constant vigilance.

Lakhwinder Singh, a farmer from the Shahkot area, who has been sowing paddy using the DSR said he would not adopt this method. “Not many farmers in the area are interested in sowing paddy with the DSR method because if paddy is sown with this method over the years, the problem of unwanted plants arises,” he said.

Ranjit Singh, another farmer from Sultapur Lodhi said he had been growing paddy using the technique since past three years. “This time, I will go ahead with the conventional method. There are a lot of problems associated with the DSR technique. Farm work increases if direct seeding of rice is done,” he said.

However, it is still unclear how many farmers will use DSR this year. Last year, the government offered Rs 1,500 in aid to farmers who sowed paddy using the DSR. The Agriculture Department has also organised camps across the state to promote the adoption of this technique among farmers. This time too, the government has announced incentives and encouraged the farmers to adopt the technique to save the environment.