Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, November 8

With the tally of farm fires in Jalandhar reaching 876 and the AQI level touching a maximum of 313 (average AQI 266) today, children and the elderly are worst sufferers of this air pollution onslaught.

AQI 266 Farm fires 876 Dos and Don’ts Doctors say better air quality helps protect respiratory health

Wear mask whenever going outside and in polluted areas

Avoid air blast (stepping early in the morning) as it might exacerbate asthma

Use inhalers as per doctor’s recommendation

Take a protein-rich diet

According to paediatricians, there has been a steep rise in respiratory illnesses among children and the elderly. Persons who are immunocompromised are also adversely affected.

A field set on fire near Shahkot in Jalandhar.

Dr Gurdev Chowdhury, child specialist at Ankur Hospital, Jalandhar, said: “Around 70 to 80 per cent of the OPD cases we are getting are of children with respiratory illnesses, including asthma and bronchitis. As many as 10 per cent of these are severe, some of whom even had to be kept on a ventilator. Pollution levels are the prime cause. During the Covid pandemic, not a single case of such illness was reported. These illnesses were not there 10 to 15 years ago. The worsening respiratory health of children due to pollution levels is a recent phenomenon.”

Good diet must Asthmatics need milk, curd and bananas and a high-protein diet to guard themselves from the disease. Many parents are also in denial on their children having asthma. Some avoid inhalers, which aggravates the illness. Good diet and immediate treatment are needed to keep the disease at bay. Dr HJ Singh, Chest specialist & Bronchoscopist

Dr HJ Singh, chest specialist and bronchoscopist, said: “There has been an alarming rise in cases of childhood asthma. In many children, it gets passed off as common cough or allergy. Around 20-25 per cent of my OPD cases comprise children. There are some children with uncontrolled bronchial spasms and we have to prescribe oral steroids, which is otherwise rare.”

Dr Nipun Mahajan, cardiologist, Tagore Hospital, Jalandhar, said: “There has been a rise in cardiac problems. The deteriorating air quality due to pollution directly impacts the lungs, owing to which the frequency of heart attacks and cardiac failures has increased. This is primarily being reported among elderly patients. Those with weak hearts are also highly susceptible.”

Dr Ritu Dadra, District TB Officer, said: “There has been a persistent increase in patients of respiratory illnesses in our OPD. Around 50 to 60 cases we get per day are those of respiratory illnesses. Not just COPD or asthma, but flu, cough or a sore itching throat are also common symptoms among those who have been affected due to air pollution. The deteriorating air quality especially affects the elderly, chronic smokers, diabetics and those who have been on steroids for long.”

