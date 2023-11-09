 Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

Hospitals witness steep increase in patients with respiratory illness

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

Motorists have a tough time as smog envelops the city reducing the visibility. Photos: Sarabjit Singh & Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, November 8

With the tally of farm fires in Jalandhar reaching 876 and the AQI level touching a maximum of 313 (average AQI 266) today, children and the elderly are worst sufferers of this air pollution onslaught.

AQI 266

Farm fires 876

Dos and Don’ts

  • Doctors say better air quality helps protect respiratory health
  • Wear mask whenever going outside and in polluted areas
  • Avoid air blast (stepping early in the morning) as it might exacerbate asthma
  • Use inhalers as per doctor’s recommendation
  • Take a protein-rich diet

According to paediatricians, there has been a steep rise in respiratory illnesses among children and the elderly. Persons who are immunocompromised are also adversely affected.

A field set on fire near Shahkot in Jalandhar.

Dr Gurdev Chowdhury, child specialist at Ankur Hospital, Jalandhar, said: “Around 70 to 80 per cent of the OPD cases we are getting are of children with respiratory illnesses, including asthma and bronchitis. As many as 10 per cent of these are severe, some of whom even had to be kept on a ventilator. Pollution levels are the prime cause. During the Covid pandemic, not a single case of such illness was reported. These illnesses were not there 10 to 15 years ago. The worsening respiratory health of children due to pollution levels is a recent phenomenon.”

Good diet must

Asthmatics need milk, curd and bananas and a high-protein diet to guard themselves from the disease. Many parents are also in denial on their children having asthma. Some avoid inhalers, which aggravates the illness. Good diet and immediate treatment are needed to keep the disease at bay. Dr HJ Singh, Chest specialist & Bronchoscopist

Dr HJ Singh, chest specialist and bronchoscopist, said: “There has been an alarming rise in cases of childhood asthma. In many children, it gets passed off as common cough or allergy. Around 20-25 per cent of my OPD cases comprise children. There are some children with uncontrolled bronchial spasms and we have to prescribe oral steroids, which is otherwise rare.”

Dr Nipun Mahajan, cardiologist, Tagore Hospital, Jalandhar, said: “There has been a rise in cardiac problems. The deteriorating air quality due to pollution directly impacts the lungs, owing to which the frequency of heart attacks and cardiac failures has increased. This is primarily being reported among elderly patients. Those with weak hearts are also highly susceptible.”

Dr Ritu Dadra, District TB Officer, said: “There has been a persistent increase in patients of respiratory illnesses in our OPD. Around 50 to 60 cases we get per day are those of respiratory illnesses. Not just COPD or asthma, but flu, cough or a sore itching throat are also common symptoms among those who have been affected due to air pollution. The deteriorating air quality especially affects the elderly, chronic smokers, diabetics and those who have been on steroids for long.”

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

5 Indians die in Australia pub crash

2
Punjab

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

3
India

Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition forces adjournment of Assembly

4
Punjab

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

5
Punjab

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab

6
Delhi

Odd-even car scheme deferred; Delhi plans artificial rain, ban on app-based cabs from other states to fight smog

7
Patiala

Students stage protest at Patiala's Punjabi University, demand action against professor

8
Haryana

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana's Pinjore

9
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs PSPCL employee while accepting bribe

10
Sports

Shubman Gill and Siraj attain top spots in ICC ODI rankings

Don't Miss

View All
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Top News

G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians

G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians

Announces unified stance on Gaza war | Tokyo meet bid to con...

Defence tech on table at India-US meet

Defence tech on table at India-US meet

Washington to continue working with New Delhi to secure Indo...

Air quality ‘severe’ again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Air quality 'severe' again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra: MP

Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra: MP

Welcome to count my shoes, says TMC leader | Mahua: CBI shou...

INDIA fails to come together in Punjab

INDIA fails to come together in Punjab

Congress leaders allege victimisation by AAP, say govt going...


Cities

View All

Free ‘Bandi Singhs’: SGPC

Free 'Bandi Singhs': SGPC

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Tourist footfall expected to surge on Diwali in holy city Amritsar

Alliance Air to start Shimla-Amritsar flights from November 16

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

MC levy on water bill payment draws flak

MC rolls out 'Prarambh' at Elante to boost recycled, eco-friendly products

Chandigarh’s air quality falls in ‘poor’ category again

Fearing threat to life, Arrive Safe chief moves High Court

Air quality ‘severe’ again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Air quality 'severe' again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Delhi L-G visits Azadpur Mandi; to take up sanitation issues with CM

2 criminals wanted in 10 armed robberies held

Drug racket busted in Delhi

170 stubble-burning spots identified in Nawanshahr

170 stubble-burning spots identified in Nawanshahr

Adopt zero tolerance towards farm fires: DC

Give priority to senior citizens in govt offices: Minister

Cops crack down on gambling

Forest Dept official caught taking Rs 30K bribe

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in district

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in Ludhiana district

Dengue on rise, two more deaths take count to 17 in Ludhiana district

Waste Management: Civil works done at 19 sites, waste compactor systems not installed yet

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs Forest Dept official for taking Rs 30K bribe

Shopkeeper robbed of Rs 17K, gold chain

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

Governor in attendance, PPS celebrates 63rd Founder’s Day

VB nabs official taking Rs 8K bribe

2O LMT straw to be generated in Patiala district

Punjabi varsity prof suspended after students protest