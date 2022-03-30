Campus notes

Developing story from pictures

Developing story from pictures

Students of PCM SD College during “Developing a story from pictures” activity in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: An activity ‘Developing a story from pictures’ was organised by the English Literary Society of PCM SD College for Women. Students of Elective English participated with zest and zeal. They were provided with a picture from which they had to frame a story in their own words. The activity provided students an outlet to their creative and imaginative faculties. It was also fruitful in inculcating a love for literature and writing. The members of the managing committee and the Principal of the college Dr Pooja Prashar felicitated the students for their avid participation. She also praised the efforts of the Head, Department of English, Ujla Dada Joshi, for organising such events. The organising Committee comprised Aabroo Sharma, Gurjit Kaur and Indu Tyagi.

Divya, nandini shine in academics

Students of Master of Arts (English) Sem-I of Apeejay College of Fine Arts added another feather in the shining cap of achievements by bagging commendable score. Divya Puri scored 355/400 (88.75%), Nandini and Amrit scored 353/400 (88.25%), Punya scored 344/400 (86%), Sabreen scored 339/400 (84.75%) and Jasmine Sian scored 335/400 (83.75%). Dr Sunit Kaur, HoD, English, said since the inception of the PG Department of English, our students have grabbed top positions in Guru Nanak Dev University and this year too students had maintained the tradition with their sheer hardwork and dedication. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated and appreciated the hard work of students and motivated them to keep the spirits high throughout the session and make their college proud.

Course on mobile application

The Department of Information Technology of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus in association with the Training and Placement Cell organised a short term course on mobile application development for the students of BCA and MCA. Gourav Sharma, Project Manager, and Amanpreet , Android head, were the resource person from O7 Services. They discussed about the future perspective of mobile application development by major multi-national companies around the world and provide the handsome experience. Dr SK Sood, Director, LKCTC, appreciated the students and motivated them to work hard in their field to acquire excellence.

Annual results

The annual result of 10+1 of HMV Collegiate School came out to be 100 per cent. Nine students attained more than 95%, 26 students achieved more than 90% and 17 students secured in between 85% and 90%. In 10+1 Arts, Palak attained the first position with 98.6%, Riya Banerjee secured the second position with 96.4% and Jahnavi achieved the third position with 96%. In 10+1, commerce Tanisha Ghai, Shafreen and Diya Sharma attained first, second and third position with 98.6%, 97.6% and 96% marks, respectively. In 10+1 medical with 94. 6% Sukhpreet got the first position, with 94.4% Bhoomi achieved the second position and with 89.4% Komal Mehra secured the third position. In Non-Medical stream of 10+1, Navjot Kaur attained the first position with 93.6%, with 88.2% Gurleen got the second position and with 83.8% Neerja secured the third position. Besides these, Bhumika Pandey in Elective Hindi, Khushi in Drawing and Arts and Shafreen and Diya in Business Studies secured 100 out of 100 marks in their respective subject.

Appeal for international peace

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women had an opportunity to host Daljit Kaur, who is the sister of Ravi Singh, who leads the world renowned peace organisation Khalsa Aid. Daljit Kaur appealed of world peace from the stage of the institute itself along with Principal Dr Navjot and the fraternity of LKCW. She also revealed that her son and daughter-in-law are serving mankind by Khalsa Aid, in the horrendous war situation being prevalent at Ukraine and her whole family is only aimed to serve the humanity.

Webinar on research works

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya under International Series (English Chapter) organised an international webinar on ‘Principles, Parameters and Framework of Research: Educational Perspectives’. The webinar was organised by PG Department of English. Dr Vijay Singh Thakur, Associate Prof of English Language and Linguistics, Assistant Dean College of Arts and Applied Sciences, Dhofar University, Salalah, Oman was the resource person for the webinar.

