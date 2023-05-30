Development works worth Rs 71 lakh begin in Adampur constituency

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 29

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today inaugurated development works worth Rs 71.79 lakh in 11 villages in Bhogpur and and Adampur blocks of Adampur constituency.

Inaugurating the development works in various villages, the Cabinet Minister, who was accompanied by Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku, said in the past, he had announced development projects worth a total of Rs 29.58 crore for the Adampur constituency.

Initiating these under the first phase today, the foundation stones of development works worth Rs 29.82 lakh and Rs 41.97 lakh were laid for six villages of Adampur and five blocks of Bhogpur, respectively.

The development works inaugurated today included Phirni in Nangal Fida village of Bhogpur (Rs 10 lakh), streets and drains in Khojkipur village (Rs 5.04 lakh), solid waste management project in Bhundiya village (Rs 6.41 lakh) and the work of laying sewerage pipeline in Madhopur and Lohara villages (Rs 6.07 lakh and Rs 2.30 lakh, respectively).

Similarly, other works include brick-paved road in Pandori Nijhra and Haripur of Adampur (Rs 4.10 and 4.44 lakh, respectively), sewerage pipeline in Arjanwal and Beas villages (Rs 8.43 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, respectively) and solid waste management project at Kapoor Pind (Rs 6.76 lakh) as well as construction of Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan at Manko village (Rs11.24 lakh).

The Rural Development and Panchayats Minister said the Punjab Government is committed to providing city-like infrastructure to the villages of the state, for which concerted efforts are being made with special focus on the development of villages. He said there is no dearth of funds for carrying out development works in the villages of the district. He also asked panchayats to send proposals for getting development works done in their villages.

The Cabinet Minister also announced Rs 5 lakh each for renovation of pond in Bhundiya village, a gym in Lohara village, apart from repair of two Anganwadi centres in Manko village. He also visited the nursery being run on panchayati land in Kapur village, where employment is being provided under MNREGA.

Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku accompanied Dhaliwal and thanked him for starting the development works in the villages of Jalandhar and said the people of villages related to these development works would be directly benefited.

Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh, Urmur MLA Jasveer Singh Raja Gill, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Varinderpal Singh Bajwa and senior AAP leader Jeet Lal Bhatti were also present on the occasion.