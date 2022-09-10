Devotees throng temple to mark Sodal Mela

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 9

The Sidh Baba Sodal Mela was held on Friday. Devotees gathered on the Sodal Temple premises in large numbers on Friday on the occasion.

People at the Sodal Mela in Jalandhar on Friday. Photos: Sarabjit Singh

Among the devotees were newly-wed couples and new parents. Leaders across the party lines attended the mela today. AAP Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural addressed a gathering present there.

Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, accompanied by members of the Chadha family offered prayers for the well-being and happiness of humanity. Huge barricades were erected around the Sodal Temple, and the area was made vehicle-free. A police control room was also set up opposite the temple, to help the cops keep an eye on everything. As many as 1,200 police personnel were deputed for security.

On the directions of the Municipal Corporation, members of the Sri Sidh Baba Sodal Trust made sure that all those who set up stalls for langar, only used paper packets, and not plastic.