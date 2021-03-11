DGMS (Army) visits Vajra Corps

Jalandhar: Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, Director-General of Medical Services (Army) and Senior Colonel Commandant, Army Medical Corps, visited Vajra Corps to take stock of health care resources. The DGMS also inaugurated a 44-bed surgical complex with an integrated 10-bed surgical intensive care unit (ICU) and bedded high dependency unit (HDU). The complex includes an 18-bed orthopaedic section with a six-bed joint replacement centre with air purifier. The complex comprises a separate counselling room and waiting area for kin of patients. Further, the DGMS appreciated medical care rendered by hospital. TNS
Police meeting with bankers
Jalandhar: Police officials held a meeting with the managers of different branches of banks and owners of money exchanger companies in Jalandhar. DCP Ankur Gupta presided over the meeting. He discussed the issue of strengthening security arrangements at bank branches, offices of money exchanges and automated teller machines (ATMs). The officials asked managers and owners of money exchange firms to ensure appointment of experienced guards at the branches and offices, respectively. Besides, they were told to install high-quality CCTV cameras on their premises. Also, contact numbers of the Police Control Room were shared with the bank managers. TNS
6 test positive in Jalandhar dist
Jalandhar: The district reported six new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. The tally remained at 78,409 in the district. As many as 76,819 people have recovered from the disease in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar reached 12. No deaths were reported in the district today. The death toll stood at 1,578. Meanwhile, Kapurthala district reported one new case of Covid-19 on Thursday. The district tally reached 23,909 today. No new death was reported and the toll stood at 583.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...