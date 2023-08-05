DGP reviews security for I-Day celebrations

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 4

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav convened a high-level meeting in Hoshiarpur to review the law and order situation ahead of Independence Day on August 15. The meeting was held with the police officials from Jalandhar Commissionerate, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar Rural.

Inaugurates seminar hall at police lines DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav inaugurated a seminar hall at Police Lines, Hoshiarpur, today in the presence of DIG (Jalandhar Range) Swapan Sharma and Hoshiarpur SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal. Yadav also laid the foundation stone of an officers’ mess for gazetted officers at Police Lines.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Jalandhar Range, Swapan Sharma, SSP Hoshiarpur Sartaj Singh Chahal, SSP Jalandhar Rural Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and SSP Kapurthala Rajpal Singh Sandhu.

Yadav said he has shared the security alerts received ahead of Independence Day and gave a detailed briefing to the officers to keep Punjab safe and secure as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann.

He also directed the CP and SSPs to increase check-points in their respective jurisdictions and ensure the search of a maximum number of vehicles which will help in curtailing terrorist and criminal activities. “Punjab Police will carry on the tradition of maintaining its professional excellence and checking crime in the state,” he reiterated.

