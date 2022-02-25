Garhshankar: Dhamai village youth Taranvir stuck in Ukraine, family worried

Our Cotrrespondent
Garhshankar, February 24
After the war between Ukraine and Russia broke out, the families of Indians living in Ukraine are a worried lot. A youth from Dhamai village is among those who are stuck there. Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Dhamai village in Garhshankar, said his son, Taranvir Singh, went to Ukraine for higher studies five years ago and was now preparing to return. Ever since Russia attacked Ukraine, the family is worried about Taranvir’s safety. Jaswinder urged the Centre to step up efforts to bring his son and others, who are stranded in Ukraine, back from Ukraine at the earliest.
