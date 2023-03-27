Dharna outside Hoshiarpur SSP’s residence, 12 arrested

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 26

Drama was witnessed outside the Hoshiarpur SSP’s residence on late Saturday night a number of people staged a sit-in there demanding cancellation of the FIR against an accused who was arrested for smuggling.

As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and registered a case against 12 protesters and arrested them. According to the information, a large number of people staged a sit-in outside the residence of the SSP on Mall Road and blocked the road.

Due to the protest, commuters passing through there had a lot of trouble. The protesters alleged that the accused was framed in a false case of smuggling by the Mahilpur police. Police personnel reached the spot and tried to pacify them. However, when the protesters did not listen to them and refused to budge, they were arrested and taken away in a police bus.

The police said since the dharna caused inconvenience to the passersby they had to take the action. A case was registered against protesters under Sections 341, 353, 283, 188, 506 and 147 of the IPC against them.