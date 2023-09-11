Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SAD leader Bikram Majithia accuses dismissed cop Navdeep of destroying evidence

Jalandhar, September 11

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia today accused dismissed Inspector Navdeep Singh of destroying evidence by disposing off the body of Manavjit Singh Dhillon in league with ACP (Central) Nirmal Singh and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Raman Arora.

Dhillon brothers – Manavjit and Jashanbir– had jumped into the Beas river on August 17 after allegedly being insulted by Inspector Navdeep Singh.

Addressing a press conference here along with Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon, the father of the deceased brothers, Majithia alleged, “Navdeep visited the banks of the Beas river near Goindwal Sahib and fished out the body of Manav and disposed the same to destroy evidence in the case”. He said during this period Manav’s phone was also switched on for eight to nine seconds before being destroyed permanently.

Alleging that all this was happening in conjunction with ACP Nirmal Singh who was Navdeep’s partner in crime and had been appointed as ACP (Central) at the former’s recommendation, Majithia said, “AAP MLA Raman Arora and his PA Rohit Kapoor are also deeply involved in the case as he is a business partner of the dismissed Inspector and was a beneficiary of the latter’s illegal activities.”

Stating that he was shocked as to why Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh was not proceeding against the trio, Majtihia said, “Navdeep’s presence in Goindwal Sahib police station can be verified by obtaining the needed call records.” He also accused the dismissed Inspector of scouring the Beas river in a government vehicle accompanied by private persons in separate vehicles.

Majithia also showed some papers to support his allegations on how the trio of Navdeep Singh, ACP Nirmal and MLA Raman Arora were indulging in various corrupt practices. He said the favourite tactic of this trio was to register false cases under Section 107/51 against complainants to put them on the back foot. He also showed complaints submitted by a journalists’ association against the inspector besides giving details of Navdeep’s past record which included suspension from service for misbehaving with a lady police officer, dismissal from service, flight to Australia from where he was subsequently deported after which he succeeded in securing a re-entry into the police force. The SAD leader also showed pictures of Navdeep’s palatial residence in Surya Enclave in the city which he said was worth at least Rs 3 crore.

Speaking at the press conference, the victim’s father Jatinderpal Dhillon said chief minister Bhagwant Mann could not feel the pain of the Dhillon family and had not visited them to share their grief. “The chief minister came to Jalandhar recently but ignored us,” said Jatinderpal. He also lamented that the dismissed Inspector was able to misguide the AAP government and was even now being allowed to remain free to wipe out evidence in the case.

Jatinderpal said in case all police officers responsible for his sons’ deaths were not arrested the family would hold protest to force the government to do justice in the case.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bikram Majithia #Shiromani Akali Dal