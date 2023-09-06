Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service, family agrees to perform last rites

Jalandhar, September 6
The Punjab Police has dismissed from service SHO Navdeep Singh of police station 1, who was accused of abetment to suicide by the family of brothers Manavjit and Jashanbir Dhillon in Jalandhar, said sources, adding that Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Chahal has confirmed the dismissal.
The brothers had plunged into the Beas river in spate from the Goindwal bridge, following alleged harassment from the Jalandhar police about 20 days ago.
Jashanbir's body was recovered on Saturday and an FIR has been registered against SHO Navdeep Singh, lady constable Jagjit Kaur and ASI Balwir Kumar at Talwandi Chaudhrian police station in Kapurthala for abetment to suicide. The trio were booked under Section 306, 506 and 34 of the IPC.
Satisfied over the action, the family has now agreed to perform the last rites of Jashanbir in Jalandhar today.
His body is being brought from Sultanpur Lodhi mortuary, where it had been kept since Saturday.
