Dhuleta villagers protest youth's death due to drug overdose

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 3

Residents of Dhuleta village in Phillaur took to the streets on Thursday night after a youth died of an alleged drug overdose at the village. The villagers later also took out a protest march and held a dharna outside the police chowki at Dhuleta village in Phillaur in protest against the youth’s death. They alleged that the sale of drugs, which is easily available in the village, has been leading to deaths due to overdose.

The 22-year-old victim has been identified as Sunny, a resident of Dhuleta village. The police have denied the death was due to overdose and claim it was a case of suicide. However, villagers vehemently deny the claim and maintained that the death was due to overdose. They claimed that they would hold a dharna again in a day or two if culprits facilitating the sale of drugs were not caught.

Residents indulged in sloganeering against the police post staff and the AAP government in the village last evening. They even tried to lock the main gate of the police post at Dhuleta village. The dharna outside the police post was called off late last night after assurances by senior police officials.

The villagers said while their village was earlier known for kabaddi players, it has now earned notoriety for drugs and children were falling prey to drugs.

Videos of the village showing drugs being sold go viral from time to time.

Villagers said all this has been happening right under the nose of the police. There have been six to seven deaths due to drug overdose in the village.

Meanwhile, with villagers attempting to lock up the police post, the police also rounded up several villagers who were later let off.

Hardeep Singh, sarpanch of Dhuleta village, said, “Sunny died of a drug overdose. The cremation took place at 12 noon. The chowki is in the village and what stopped the police from coming and checking. 13-year-olds are hooked to drugs. Many villagers from neighbouring areas, too, come to the village to buy drugs. We will not sit quiet until around seven to eight families selling drugs are caught. We will now put a permanent lock at the gates of the chowki if the police did not stop this. More deaths have also happened and even today, another youth is serious after he overdosed on intoxicants.”

Dhuleta chowki in-charge Sub-Inspector Paramjit Singh said, “There has been no death due to drug overdose in the village. The youth committed suicide and hung himself to death on the night of June 1. In the morning, he was silently cremated. No one informed the police until then. We could not even get the youth’s postmortem conducted.

In the evening, villagers held a dharna demanding sale of drugs be stopped in the village. They also gheraod the chowki.