Dhuleta villagers protest youth's death due to drug overdose

Dhuleta villagers protest youth's death due to drug overdose

Dhuleta villagers take out a march against the police demanding that the sale of drugs be stopped in Goraya village of Phillaur.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 3

Residents of Dhuleta village in Phillaur took to the streets on Thursday night after a youth died of an alleged drug overdose at the village. The villagers later also took out a protest march and held a dharna outside the police chowki at Dhuleta village in Phillaur in protest against the youth’s death. They alleged that the sale of drugs, which is easily available in the village, has been leading to deaths due to overdose.

The 22-year-old victim has been identified as Sunny, a resident of Dhuleta village. The police have denied the death was due to overdose and claim it was a case of suicide. However, villagers vehemently deny the claim and maintained that the death was due to overdose. They claimed that they would hold a dharna again in a day or two if culprits facilitating the sale of drugs were not caught.

Residents indulged in sloganeering against the police post staff and the AAP government in the village last evening. They even tried to lock the main gate of the police post at Dhuleta village. The dharna outside the police post was called off late last night after assurances by senior police officials.

The villagers said while their village was earlier known for kabaddi players, it has now earned notoriety for drugs and children were falling prey to drugs.

Videos of the village showing drugs being sold go viral from time to time.

Villagers said all this has been happening right under the nose of the police. There have been six to seven deaths due to drug overdose in the village.

Meanwhile, with villagers attempting to lock up the police post, the police also rounded up several villagers who were later let off.

Hardeep Singh, sarpanch of Dhuleta village, said, “Sunny died of a drug overdose. The cremation took place at 12 noon. The chowki is in the village and what stopped the police from coming and checking. 13-year-olds are hooked to drugs. Many villagers from neighbouring areas, too, come to the village to buy drugs. We will not sit quiet until around seven to eight families selling drugs are caught. We will now put a permanent lock at the gates of the chowki if the police did not stop this. More deaths have also happened and even today, another youth is serious after he overdosed on intoxicants.”

Dhuleta chowki in-charge Sub-Inspector Paramjit Singh said, “There has been no death due to drug overdose in the village. The youth committed suicide and hung himself to death on the night of June 1. In the morning, he was silently cremated. No one informed the police until then. We could not even get the youth’s postmortem conducted.

In the evening, villagers held a dharna demanding sale of drugs be stopped in the village. They also gheraod the chowki.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment The Inward Eye

King Kahlon of Kashmir

2
Nation

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

3
Features

Rhythm of an ominous beat: Rabbi Shergill on what ails Punjabi music

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Cops yet to identify shooters

5
J & K

Revoke bond or won't join duty, warn Kashmiri Pandits

6
Features

Tracking ins and outs of Indian Railways

7
Jalandhar

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

8
Haryana

High Court: Hand over plots to Kashmiri Pandits without formalities

9
Punjab

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

10
Trending

‘Hope his ‘chaat’ details are not there’: Woman munches ‘Bhelpuri’ on trashed phone bill of stranger having his all call records

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Rooted in culture, he loved farming: Friends
Punjab

Rooted in culture, Sidhu Moosewala loved farming: Friends

Singer immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist Manjit Singh Gill

Dangling danger in Chandigarh
Chandigarh The Tribune Special

Dangling danger in Chandigarh

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; Elon Musk, are you watching?
Trending

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; ask if Elon Musk launched it

‘Yes, I got Sidhu Moosewala killed’, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi Police
Bathinda

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi accepts his role in Moosewala killing

‘Flying restaurant’, Manali’s newest tourist attraction
Himachal

'Flying restaurant', Manali's newest tourist attraction

Top News

BJP suspends party spokespersons Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from primary membership

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...

Remark against Prophet: Qatar's Foreign Ministry summons Indian envoy

Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology

Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen rape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...

Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR

Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR

Further investigation is underway, say police

Cities

View All

Despite ‘tight security’, snatchers striking at will

Despite 'tight security', snatchers striking at will

Man shot dead while resisting crime in Majitha

Firing outside Khalsa College: Three arrested

Family members of suspects seek intervention of CM, DGP

Man ends life, moneylender booked

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

2021 Khelo India: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Khelo India Youth Games: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Barricades irk Chandigarh residents

At 44°C, Chandigarh logs highest max temp of this summer

2 detained as car hits several vehicles

Vendors, encroachments choke Zirakpur roads

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Gold smuggling alone not a terrorist act: High Court

Army aspirants chase down thieves fleeing in autorickshaw; win praise, reward from Delhi police

Industry key to net zero emission goal: Kovind

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Man kills wife four days after she delivered son

45 days on, 2 key accused still at large

8 months after Capt's exit, GoG scheme runs out of steam

LPU student bags Rs 64.5L package from Google India

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Covid claims one life after 45 days in Ludhiana district

145 mobiles seized from Central Jail in two months

3 nabbed with illegal weapons

Dismissed cop fined Rs 33 lakh in graft case

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Fatehgarh Sahib lose to Mansa in cricket

Farewell party at Bikram College