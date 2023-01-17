Dial 1033 for emergency assistance on National Highway

Jalandhar, January 16
Following the directions of Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jaspreet Singh, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started installing signboards bearing a toll-free number which can be used for emergency assistance on the highway.
The DC said during a previous road safety committee meeting, directions were given to the NHAI to install maximum signboards along the highway to assist passengers with free ambulance, crane and other emergency services.
The DC said free-of-cost emergency services are provided if a vehicle breakdown or during a medical emergency.
The DC added the highway authority had started repairing the entry and exit points to prevent any kind of road mishap at these sites. He said the senior officials from the district administration were monitoring the ongoing works.
