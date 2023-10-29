Dialogue on emerging technologies

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) hosted an interactive session on the critical topic of ‘Emerging technologies for sustainable development’. The primary aim of the interactive session was to facilitate a dynamic exchange of ideas and insights among a diverse audience, ranging from international experts to students and faculty. Dr Sanjeev Naval, principal, DAVIET, welcomed chief guest Dr Krishna R Reddy, professor and director of the sustainable engineering research laboratory at the University of Illinois, Chicago, USA, and the guest of honours Dr Arvind K Agnihotri, professor and head, department of civil engineering at Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, and Somveer Anand, CEO and mission director of innovation mission, Chandigarh, attended the event.

Inter-house skating championship

CJS Public School organised an inter-house skating championship for the Classes Ill to IV. The participants rolled on their skates and showcased their stability, concentration, discipline and talent. The winners of girls’ inline skating championship were Amritpreet Kaur and Jasleen Kaur. In inline boys skating, the first position was grabbed by Kovid Chauhan. In quad skating girls, Aayushi Sandhyar and Mayra Sharma won prizes. In quad skating boys, Manik was the winner. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Ravi Suta appreciated the efforts of the students and wished them for their bright future.

NCC cadet Vinakshi honoured

NCC cadet senior under officer Vinakshi Chaudhary of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya has brought laurels to the institution with her performance during the 10-day attachment camp-2023 at Officer’s Training Academy, Chennai. Notably, among the entire NCC Jalandhar Group, only Vinakshi Chaudhary was selected for this camp, and she was also honoured as the best cadet of the Jalandhar Group. During the10-day training, Cadet Vinakshi not only gained extensive knowledge about the life in the Army but also participated in SSB lectures. In addition to that, she gained insights into various wars such as the India-Pakistan War, India-China War, and the Kargil War. During this camp, Cadet Vinakshi Chaudhary also participated in leadership and personality development classes, as well as White House talks and other activities.

Hans Raj girl wins weightlifting silver

Harmanpreet Kaur, a student of MCom first year in Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya has won silver medal in the National Games held at Goa. She won silver medal in weightlifting. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated Harmanpreet Kaur and gave her best wishes for future endeavours. On the occasion, sports department faculty Dr Navneet Kaur Dhadda, Ramandeep Kaur and Pragati were also present.

670 students attend MUN

The opening ceremony of Model United Nation (MUN) chapter five was held at Police DAV Public School, PAP Campus. The three-day MUN aimed to conduct discussions on issues of global relevance under various committees to arrive at solutions. The chief guest on the occasion was Rameshchandra, ambassador (retired) Indian Foreign Services. He was welcomed by Principal Rashmi Vij. The coordinators of PDAVMUN — Balwinder Singh, Manoj Dutta and Seema Sharma were also present on the occasion. The utility and purpose of Model United Nation was showcased through a play. In the next two days, during the MUN, 10 committees — UNHRC, UNCSW, UNEP, UNGA, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, WHO, International Press, G-20, Lok Sabha and Ministry of Magic will discuss and debate on various global issues. Around 670 students from 22 schools in and around Jalandhar are participating in PDAVMUN.

Lecture on rainwater harvesting

The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Cell of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, organised an extension lecture on rainwater harvesting at Dhandal village. Manpreet Singh, Sub Divisional Soil Conservation Officer, Kapurthala, was the resource person who enlightened the villagers to conserve water through different techniques of rainwater harvesting so that the alarming decrease in the water-level and soil erosion can be tackled. Dr Anupam Sabharwal, convener and Varinder Kaur, member, accompanied by the student volunteers of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Cell, organised the event. Principal Archna Garg appreciated the community enrichment programme organised by the cell for making villagers aware on how to conserve and use rainwater optimally.