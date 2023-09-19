 Dialogue with industry pioneer : The Tribune India

Jalandhar: The GNA Business School of GNA University organised an interactive dialogue session with the director of GNA Gears Pvt Ltd and vice-president of GNA University, Keerat Seehra. Seehra engaged in a thought provoking dialogue with MBA students, providing valuable leadership insights and guidance to the next generation of business leaders. Gurdeep Singh Seehra, Chancellor, said, “Today’s session is a testament to our commitment to nurturing leadership skills in our MBA students.”

Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, participated in block-level athletics competition under Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan, where participants brought laurels to the school by winning medals at different levels. In the Under-21 category, Ashminder won a gold medal in high jump while Tanpreet won gold in discus throw. Jaskaran got silver in 1500m race and bronze in 5000 m race. In the Under-17 category, Amritpal Kaur made the school proud by winning a gold medal in shotput, javelin throw and discus throw. Manmit won a silver medal in discus throw and bronze medal in shotput.

Montessori mela-cum-science exhibition

Eklavya School organised a Montessori mela and chairperson JK Gupta and director Seema Handa graced the event. An exhibition was organised in the school where the kindergarten students showcased their skills in handling the Montessori material. Nursery students showed their creativity by making beautiful designs using the hard and soft shape cutouts which help in improving visual discrimination and recognition of shapes. They also solved the puzzles which help in enhancing their general knowledge. Administrator Dimple Malhotra appreciated the efforts of the students.

Swachhata Pakhwada celebrated

Swachhata Pakhwada was celebrated in The Gurukul under which various activities were conducted, which started with oath-taking. Apart from this, activities like poetry, speech, painting, drawing were conducted in classes. Plantation of saplings, cleaning of fans, blackboards and walls and keeping dustbins at special places was done in the school premises. Director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar, while addressing the teachers and students of the school, said that cleanliness is a quality with which we can keep our environment healthy.

World Ozone Day

DD Pant Botanical Society of PG Department of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya celebrated World Ozone Day under the DBT Star Scheme. The resource person of the day was Anish Dua, Professor at Zoology Department, GNDU, Amritsar. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen welcomed him with a planter. Dr Dua talked about unorganised development taking place in the last few years. He urged the students to take social responsibility to save the earth. He urged everyone to abide by law and participate in sustainable development. The stage was conducted by Dr Anjana Bhatia. An inter-class competition on Ecorangavalli and fuel-less cooking was held and 22 teams took part in the rangoli competition. In rangoli, Manpreet and Siya got the first prize, Gurleen, Geetanjali, Riti and Rajni got the second prize. Khushboo, Suhani, Aarushi, Kiran and Palak got the third prize. Consolation prize was won by Akansha, Kiran, Riya, Jasleen, Gurleen and Pavani.

National flag hoisted

In a remarkable display of national pride, CT Group hoisted a colossal 25-meter national flag, symbolising its unwavering commitment to fostering values of patriotism and national unity. The distinguished honour of raising the national flag went to Colonel Vinod Joshi from 2 Punjab Battalion, NCC, Jalandhar. The event witnessed a march past by NCC cadets from the CT Group. The occasion was graced by the vice-chairman of CT Group, Harpreet Singh, Campus Director Dr GS Sidhu, Dean of Students Welfare, Dr Arjan Singh, faculty members and students.

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Remove encroachments from Ranjit Avenue area: High Court to AIT

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Traffic Mgmt System: 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

Chandigarh's IAF Heritage Centre expansion plans hit maintenance hurdle

Former PGI doctor held for 'raping' staff nurse

Two POs land in police net

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Man shoots self dead at home in south Delhi

Murder suspect arrested in Noida

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Traffic violators greeted with roses by Jalandhar police, requested to obey rules

Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Man held for snatching cash, mobile

6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.51 crore cash, gold ornaments

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.51 crore cash, gold ornaments

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Ex-Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, wife drugged, residence robbed in Ludhiana

Rs 1,000-crore push to infra development in Ludhiana district

Local actor rises to fame as Punjabi film ‘Dear Jassi’ wins award at Toronto International Film Festival

Girl student’s death: Patiala University protest suspended after admn assures pupils of probe

Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Patiala: Mata Kaushalya Hospital to be Punjab’s first model facility, says minister

ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Patiala's Army area

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala

Harvesting round the corner, Punjab farmers yet to get DSR incentive