DIG launches red alert nakas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 27

Deputy Inspector General of Police Range Harmanbir Singh Gill has launched a large-scale “Red Alert Naka” operation in Kapurthala, Jalandhar Rural, and Hoshiarpur districts to combat crime and enhance public safety. DIG Gill, told The Tribune that 190 strategically placed nakas targeted drug and crime-affected areas from 6 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday late in the in the evening. The operation involved thorough checks of two-wheelers and suspicious individuals to prevent illegal activities. The initiative, aimed at deterring drug trafficking, preventing crime, and enhancing public safety, has seen active community cooperation. The DIG said the initiative underscores the Punjab Police’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

#Hoshiarpur #Kapurthala #Phagwara