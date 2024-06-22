DIG warns of action against drug smugglers

Phagwara, June 21
The Jalandhar Range police, headed by DIG Harmanbir Singh Gill, conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) at drug hotspots to dismantle the network.
DIG Gill said the aim of this operation was to dismantle the network engaged in illicit sale of drugs and psychotropic substances.
The DIG, Jalandhar Range, ordered SSPs to initiate routine patrolling in the affected areas to curb this illegal activity and ensure the safety and security of the community.
He emphasised the importance of such operations to ensure a drug-free environment for residents of Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar rural district. He also warned drug smugglers that strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in drug trafficking within the jurisdiction.
