Dino Safari screened at Science City's 3D theatre

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 28

“We are in an era in which the economy of every nation depends upon its strength in science and technology,”said Vishesh Sarangal, Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, on the occasion of screening of new 3D film Dino Safari at Pushpa Gujral Science City (PGSC) on Tuesday.

He appreciated the facilities set up in the Science City as well as efforts being made to inculcate scientific temper in society and stressed every student must visit it to learn science in an interactive way.

Dr Neelima Jerath, Director General, Science City, said education through entertainment has a positive impact on understanding difficult scientific concepts and long-term learning. “Earlier, a 3D film on antibiotics was screened at a 3D theatre. Now, PGSC has procured licence for Dino Safari, an animation film, which is thrilling as well as educational. It will make visitors learn about ecosystems and evolution and take them to a unique tour of a dinosaur reserve wherein, they would get inspired by touching distance of a giant diplodocus and the ferocious T-Rex as they travel through the jungle,” she said.

PGSC also celebrated National Science Day today jointly with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology Chandigarh. The theme of this year’s celebration was ‘Global Science for Global Wellbeing’ which indicated the country’s emerging global role and rising visibility in the international arena.

Himesh Sharma, Adviser to the Regional Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, was the expert speaker at the occasion. He delivered a talk on the ‘Role of Science in Entrepreneurship Education’.

A declamation competition on the role of science for global wellbeing was also organised for school students. The first prize was won by Suchi from Kendriya Vidyalaya, CRPF, Sarai Khas; second prize was bagged by Janisha Bhatia from St Joseph Convent School, Jalandhar; the third prize was received by Vanshdeep from DIPS, Maqsudan.