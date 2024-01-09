 Disability activist Amarjit Anand passes away at 69 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Disability activist Amarjit Anand passes away at 69

Disability activist Amarjit Anand passes away at 69

Disability activist Amarjit Anand passes away at 69

Amarjit Singh Anand. File



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, January 8

Disability activist Amarjit Singh Anand, who pioneered advocacy for disabilities and setting up of parents’ association for persons with intellectual disabilities across the state, passed away last night. He was 69.

Having suffered a heart attack recently, he was recuperating after a surgery, but suffered multiple organ failure last night, while still under treatment. He is survived by daughter Jasjit Kaur and a son and wife Upinderjit Kaur.

Doting father to a specially abled daughter, Anand’s two-decade-long activism in the field of disability altered the perception and approach towards the differently abled in the state and empowered countless people from the community who were previously relegated to the sidelines. His demise has created a huge vaccum in the field.

A steadfast advocate of the implementation of the RPWD Act, he was a member of the State Advisory Board, Zonal Users Railway Users Consultative Committee (Northern Division), State Grant-in-Aid Committee, Juvenile Justice Board, among others.

Founder president of the parents’ group the Chanan Association, he set up the association on Gurpurab day in 1997, naming it after Guru Nanak Dev with an aim to provide a platform for parents of specially abled to be empowered. It went on to become a movement with 16 associations in Punjab and others across Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and UP.

Anand also remained the North Zone vice-president (among other different posts), of PARIVAAR (the national umbrella body under which Chanan was formed), which is the world’s biggest parent platform.

While Anand’s own daughter was born with mosaic down syndrome, she was the sole inspiration for his taking to full time activism. Formerly a businessman, in 2005 Anand quit the construction business to pursue activism.

The various causes he pursued life-long included, accessibility, care and jobs for specially abled, implementation of guardianship and insurance schemes, empowerment of parents, and state of the art centres and infrastructure to provide treatment for disabilities and spinal cord injuries.

In his last post on December 3, 2023, he tagged the state CM, Social Justice Minister Dr Baljit Kaur and Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh stating, “Make Sector 70 Mohali centre for neuro and genetic disorder operational. Theme for 2023: United in action to rescue and achieve SDGs for PWD.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian-origin store worker says Canadian police officer’s actions left him so shaken that he quit his job; sues him for deportation threat

2
India

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

3
Rajasthan

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur Assembly poll to Congress's Rupinder Singh Koonar

4
Punjab

Congress, AAP hold seat-sharing talks for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Punjab; decide to meet again

5
Chandigarh

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

6
India

India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

7
India

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

8
Delhi

Man caught on camera trying to strangle woman in Delhi’s Dwarka; decamps with her bag, mobile phone

9
India

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

10
World

Israel says Hezbollah struck sensitive air traffic base in north and warns of 'another war'

Don't Miss

View All
11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Top News

Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Apex court

Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Supreme Court

Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...

Punjab fighting drugs: Supreme Court for caution on bail pleas

Punjab fighting drugs: Supreme Court for caution on bail pleas

Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21

Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21

Scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth

'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities

'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities

The US State Department says Washington remains concerned by...

Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard

Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard

US authorities investigating the incident had asked people i...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Cops conduct cordon & search operation in Amritsar, rural areas

High Court issues notice to state govt on delay in holding municipal corporation polls

Amritsar admn’s proposal to set up Food Street in Gol Bagh draws flak

Met Dept predicts drop in temperature

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

2 found dead in Mohali, police suspect murder

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House meet today, solar plants, fire tenders on table

Some respite, but chill persists

Heritage grandeur to fore at High Court’s newly unveiled Le Café

AAP leaders file nominations for RS elections

AAP leaders file nominations for RS elections

AAP, Congress set for Delhi deal, but tie-up unlikely in Punjab

BJP takes dig at Kejri for skipping ED summons

Delhi temperature drops to 5.3°C, light rainfall likely today

Standardisation of non-creamy layer, EWS certificates approved

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

‘Funds embezzled’: Centre seeks probe into Jalandhar Smart City ‘scam’

8 held, 850 gm narcotics seized in Hoshiarpur district

288 suspicious persons frisked at 16 hotspots in Nawanshahr

Three suspects held in Kapurthala

53rd in nation, Ludhiana best smart city in making in state

53rd in nation, Ludhiana best smart city in making in state

10 cartons of liquor, heroin seized during search op

Man injures stray dog with sharp weapon

14 swine flu cases in 8 days

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

16 held after search ops in Patiala, 14 cases registered

Staffers go on strike for restoration of OPS

Punjab cagers secure place in pre-quarterfinals of national games

Central schemes should reach all at grassroots, says Khanna