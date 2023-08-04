Disability no deterrent for this Good Samaritan

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, August 3

Showing extraordinary grit and passion to serve society despite severe disability, Jaswinder Singh (45) from Sohal Jagir village of Shahkot has been making rounds of flood-affected villages in his vicinity riding a tractor. His both legs are degenerated and he suffers from polio.

This morning, he went to the breach site on the Sutlej embankment with a trolley loaded with soil needed to fill up the gap. Earlier, he had been making rounds carrying dry ration, cooked food and fodder for animals.

Doing farming in 10 acres of land, Jaswinder Singh has not just helped marooned villagers of Shahkot but has also driven his tractor far away to Mansa area.

“I drove the tractor for 10 hours, got the needed items distributed and returned the same day. I take along some youth from the village to help me in the distribution work,” he said.

Sharing his story, Jaswinder said: “I was two when polio hit me leading to degeneration of both my legs. My family members made all attempts to get the best treatment for me, but to no avail. I could not attend the school as it was far away from our house. My paternal uncle ensured that my morale always remained up. He started taking me to the fields and drove his tractor taking me in his lap. Sitting along with my uncle, I learnt driving tractor. It has been 22 years since I am driving a tractor. I also drive a Bolero car. I got both vehicles modified by having controls of brake, accelerator and clutch in hands. I ride a bit slow to keep it safe.”

About his family, he said, “My wife passed away two years ago. I am raising my kids - a daughter and two sons - on my own. My uncle, who now lives abroad, still continues to boost my morale and ensures that I remain upbeat at all times. He recently also gifted me a high-tech wheelchair, which made my life comfortable. I owe everything to him.”

Took sand to a breach site in trolley

On Thursday morning, he went to the breach site on the Sutlej embankment with a trolley loaded with soil needed to fill up the gap. Earlier, he had been making rounds carrying dry ration, cooked food and fodder for animals.