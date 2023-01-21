Disabled staff fail to get disability re-checked at PGI

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 20

The PwD (persons with disability) employees have been facing problems in getting their disability re-examined as per the orders of the Punjab government.

President of the Disabled Persons Welfare Society Sandeep Sharma and general secretary Jaswinder Singh Sahota said that on the orders of the Chief Minister, the government was making efforts to identify healthy persons benefiting from the facilities meant for the disabled category in a fake manner. The Government of Punjab had taken a commendable decision to get the disabled employee/officers examined at PGI Chandigarh to re-assess their disability. But PGI Chandigarh has refused to verify/recheck the disability certificate, they said. In a letter written by PGI Chandigarh to the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, it has been stated that due to heavy engagement in the care of patients, confirmation/re-examination of disability certificates issued to patients from different areas of Punjab, it is not possible.