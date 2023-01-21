Disabled staff fail to get disability re-checked at PGI

Hoshiarpur, January 20
The PwD (persons with disability) employees have been facing problems in getting their disability re-examined as per the orders of the Punjab government.
President of the Disabled Persons Welfare Society Sandeep Sharma and general secretary Jaswinder Singh Sahota said that on the orders of the Chief Minister, the government was making efforts to identify healthy persons benefiting from the facilities meant for the disabled category in a fake manner. The Government of Punjab had taken a commendable decision to get the disabled employee/officers examined at PGI Chandigarh to re-assess their disability. But PGI Chandigarh has refused to verify/recheck the disability certificate, they said. In a letter written by PGI Chandigarh to the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, it has been stated that due to heavy engagement in the care of patients, confirmation/re-examination of disability certificates issued to patients from different areas of Punjab, it is not possible.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...