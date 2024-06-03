Discounts, incentives fail to draw electorate in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 2

Despite the administration adopting several methods to encourage people to vote, the turnout remained poor in the district. Scorching heat or people moving abroad are stated to be the reasons behind the poor voting percentage.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal had aimed to achieve 70 per cent voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections. Under one of the initiatives, as many as 360 business establishments in the district offered attractive discounts to encourage voter participation.

As part of the initiative, 124 restaurants offered up to 25 per cent discount to voters who show their inked fingers after polling on June 1.

Additionally, 185 IELTS coaching institutes and immigration consultants also provided up to 50 per cent discount on one-month fee and visa application fee for voters between June 1 and 10.

Similarly, 15 sports stores also offered up to 25 per cent discount on sports goods for voters on June 1.

Furthermore, 36 travel consultants had announced up to 50 per cent discount on travel bookings for those who cast their votes.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal had earlier emphasised that these partnerships reflect the district administration’s commitment to achieving a high voter turnout. He also assured that all necessary arrangements were made at polling stations to facilitate voters, particularly in the face of extreme heat. Measures include adequate shade, water supply and medical assistance to ensure a comfortable voting experience.

Graffiti on walls were also created to inspire a sense of civic duty, besides an extensive awareness drive under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

“These discounts and offers are just part of a comprehensive strategy to engage voters and emphasise the importance of their participation in the democratic process,” the DC had said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the administration had organised a district-level event to inform people about the initiative so that the maximum number of people can avail the benefit of these offerings. Over 700 people had participated in the event and hailed these efforts to encourage voters to exercise their franchise.

