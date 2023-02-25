Discuss Ajnala incident: Congress leader to CM

Phagwara, February 24
Senior PPCC leader Parminder Mehta has urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan to call an all party meeting to discuss the situation developing in Punjab after the Ajnala incident.
Speaking to the media here today, he asked the Chief Minister to clarify his stand on the issue. Mehta said the Punjab Police was working in a state of fear and was demoralised. Commenting upon Amritpal Singh’s threats, Mehta expressed his apprehension that Punjab may return to the dark days of terrorism. He said after the militancy period, it was the first such incident when an organisation had gheraoed a police station and openly indulged in a violent clash with cops injuring several policemen.
