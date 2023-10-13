Dispute over unpaid rent turns ugly, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 12

Panic gripped Urban State, Phase 1, here this afternoon after gunshots were fired following a dispute between a tenant and the landlord over unpaid rent. The Division No. 7 police responded promptly and apprehended two persons in connection with the incident.

Couple held hostage at their house As tensions escalated, tenant Prince Mahajan called his neighbour and friend Bhramraj to the spot. The situation worsened when house owner Ravindra Kumar and his wife were held hostage in their residence, enduring a brutal assault at the hands of their captors.

There was a rent dispute between Ravindra Kumar, a 65-year-old resident of Adarsh Nagar, who had rented the ground floor of his house to Prince Mahajan in Urban Estate, Phase I.

As per Kumar, the dispute had been festering for an extended period, with Prince occupying the ground floor of the property and not even letting the first floor to be rented out.

Cops carry out an probe at Urban Estate, Phase 1, in Jalandhar. Tribune photos

Kumar said when he and his wife attempted to enter their house today, Prince obstructed their passage and resorted to physical violence.

As tensions escalated, Prince called his neighbour and friend Bhramraj to the spot. The situation worsened when Kumar and his wife were held hostage in their residence, enduring a brutal assault at the hands of their captors.

When they tried to escape, Bhramraj fired two rounds from his licensed .32 bore pistol. Fortunately, no one suffered bullet injuries.

The police reached the spot and detained Prince and Bhramraj. The police also recovered a firearm. The aggrieved family reported that they leased the property to Prince in July 2021 and his rent delinquency prompted them to deny him access to the premises.

ACP Harjinder Singh said they had arrested Prince and Bhramraj. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act had been registered against them. Further investigations were on into the matter.