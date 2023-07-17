Dist admn gears up to prevent spread of waterborne diseases

Ashok Kaura

As water level in the flood-affected areas of Sultanpur Lodhi has started receding, the district administration has geared up to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases in the affected areas.

Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh has asked officials to provide all possible health services to the people in the affected areas. It may be mentioned here that around 50 health workers, including 10 medical and five rapid response teams, are providing health services. Tibba SMO Dr Mohanpreet Singh and Sultanpur Lodhi SMO Dr Ravinderpal Shubh have been deployed on special duty with these teams.

Civil Surgeon Dr Rajwinder Kaur said there was no fear of any disease spreading in the area.

She urged people to drink water only from a clean and safe source and practice other preventive measures such as hand hygiene, care in using stored water, proper disposal of food waste properly, etc.

Preventing children from walking in flood waters and use of mosquito nets to prevent malaria and dengue was also suggested.

The administration has also established a control room where people may contact by calling on mobile number 9779124017.

