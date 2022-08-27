District Health Dept issues advisory on swine flu

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, August 26

With the rise in number of cases of swine flu in the country and state, the district health department has issued an advisory to people to mask up and exercise all due precautions.

As many as 16 suspected cases of swine flu have been reported in the district so far. While a simultaneous rise in the cases of swine flu as well as Covid have put the health department on its toes, authorities said no one had tested positive for swine flu in the district so far.

Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma said: “Only 16 suspected cases of the virus have been reported in the district as of now. So far, no category B or C cases of the flu have been reported in Jalandhar. In case of a suspected case, firstly, Covid is ruled out and if symptoms prevail the patient is treated as per H1N1 protocol. In addition to this, all arrangements are in place to tackle the disease. Isolation units have been prepared both for swine flu and Covid cases.”

While category A in swine flu involves symptoms such as mild fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, diarrhoea and vomiting; Category B symptoms include high grade fever and severe sore throat. Category C symptoms include breathlessness, chest pain, drowsiness accompanied by other symptoms.

Due to similarity in symptoms of Covid and swine flu, it has become necessary for doctors to immediately isolate anyone with category B symptoms and get them tested for both the diseases to ascertain the cause of the illness.

Sources said: “Symptoms of both the diseases are identical and it is difficult to diagnose from the symptoms alone. The best way to determine the illness is to get the tests done.”

The experts have asked people to mask up at crowded places and stay protected against seasonal diseases by exercising precautions. The epidemiologist asked people to ensure that they cover their mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing. She also asked people to wash their hands regularly with soap and stay away from crowded places if they had fever and cough and contact a medical establishment if symptoms of swine flu are seen.