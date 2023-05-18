Dist lecturer to conduct Hong Kong's hockey umpires course

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 17

Gurinder Singh Sangha from Jalandhar has been appointed as course conductor of AHF Hong Kong Umpires Intermediate Course which will be held from May 19-21.

Jalandhar-based lecturer and international umpire Gurinder Singh Sangha (51) has recently been declared umpire manager of the year. He received the Hockey India president award during the fifth annual Hockey India awards, which were held on March 17.

Gurinder Singh Sangha is a physical education lecturer at Olympian Manpreet Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Mithapur.

Sangha remained international hockey umpire for 16 years. It was in 2018 when International Hockey Federation appointed him as international hockey umpires manager so that he could guide and train new umpires.

He is serving as a member of Hockey India’s technical and umpiring committee for the past eight years. As an umpire, he took part in around 80 international matches.

While sharing his various achievements, he said, “ I am thankful to my family and my wife, especially. It wouldn’t have been possible if she was not supportive.’ His son is also a hockey player and participates in various tournaments.