Dist-level contests begin today

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 11

After successfully conducting block-level competitions under Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean, stage is all set for district-level competitions to be held from September 12 to 22 here. Around 8,000 players have registered online to participate in six categories for different age groups in 22 disciplines. Besides, on the spot registration of players would also be done on Monday.

In the competitions, men and women would compete in various categories starting from under-14 age group to 50+ age group.The competitions for volleyball, handball, basketball, football, kabaddi national style and Punjab style, kho kho, netball and kickboxing will be held at the multipurpose outdoor stadium, Hoshiarpur, while boxing, wrestling, judo and cadminton competitions would be held in the indoor stadium.Competitions of athletics would be held at GKS Government College, Tanda, and gatka at Baba Boota Bhagat Hall Darapur in Tanda.

Competitions would also be there for softball, roller skating, gatka, hockey, powerlifting, lawn tennis, swimming, table tennis and weightlifting. There will be six categories—U-14, U-17, U- 21, 21-40 years, 40-50 years and above 50 years of age group.

Para-sport competitions would be held in the 41-50 and above 50 years of age group in table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton, volleyball and athletics. DC Sandeep Hans said the state-level competitions of the district winners will be held from October 10 to 21. Rs 6 crore worth prizes will be distributed to the winners at the state level. Rs 10,000 will be given to the first position holder, Rs 7,000 for the second and Rs 5,000 for third place holder.