Distinguished Writer Award for Dr Rattu

Jalandhar, October 3
City-based Hindi and Punjabi writer Dr Krishna Kumar Rattu has been selected for the Distinguished Writer Award-2023 by the Rajasthan Sahitya Academy in Udaipur.
The award is a recognition of Dr Rattu’s dedication to literature and his exceptional contributions to the field. The award ceremony will take place on October 5 at the Churu Town Hall in Rajasthan, where he will receive a certificate of distinction, a cash prize of Rs 51,000, a shrifal, and a shawl.
Dr Rattu, a prolific author with over 80 books to his name, is no stranger to accolades. He has previously received national and international awards, and he is also known for his Lalit essay article series. Currently serving as the director at the school of media studies in Chandigarh, Dr Rattu has a distinguished career, including recognition such as the Bharatendu Harishchandra Award, the Official Language Indira Gandhi Award, and the Haryana Urdu Academy and Sahitya Shiromani Award from the Punjab Government.
