district admn ropes in travel agents, IELTS centres to encourage young voters

Jalandhar, April 25

To encourage young voters, the district administration is taking the help of travel agents, immigration consultants and IELTS centres.

The administration has roped in 40 such centres who have announced to offer 50 pc off on service charges on entire fee and flight tickets to young voters between June 1 and 7.

The administration has set a target to cross 70 per cent voting in the Lok Sabha elections. The waiver will only be given to those persons who will exercise their right to franchise on June 1.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said a meeting was held with travel agents, immigration consultants and managers/owners of IELTS centres and 40 of them have voluntary offered to give discounts. This move would further strengthen the administration’s ongoing drive to encourage electorates, especially youngsters, to cast their vote.

He urged travel agents, immigration consultants and IELTS centres to play a proactive role in voter awareness.

He mentioned that those, who are aged 18 years or above and are yet to enrol themselves as voters, can register themselves as voters by filling Form No. 6 till May 4. They could contact the nearest booth level officer for the same. Voters can seek more information in this regard at helpline number 1950.

He asked travel agents to encourage people coming for ticket booking, especially NRIs, to take advantage of the discount being given after voting on June 1 so that the target of above 70 per cent polling could be achieved.

The DEO also appealed to all consultants and ticketing agents to encourage their clients to plan their foreign trips after June 1, besides encouraging NRIs to return to Jalandhar for voting.

Dr Aggarwal said the district administration was making all-out efforts to sensitise voters to their right to vote. It received positive response from hotel/restaurant industry in the city. Now, travel agents, immigration consultants and IELTS centres have come forward to join this initiative.

