District admn to procure 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

Jalandhar, March 22
Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal today reviewed the arrangements for the wheat procurement in the district. He issued directions to officials concerned to ensure smooth procurement of the wheat crop.
He also asked them to ensure that farmers do not face any kind of difficulty in selling their crop in 80 grain markets across the district.
During a meeting with officials of the Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Mandi Board and procurement agencies at the District Administrative Complex here, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) said during the current season, a target of 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat procurement had been fixed.
Giving instructions to officials, the DC said all requisite arrangements to maintain cleanliness and provide drinking water, sheds, lights and toilets should be made before the start of the purchase at mandis.
Apart from this, he also reviewed other arrangements, including availability of gunny bags, means for the transportation of wheat crop, labourers, weighing scales, moisture meters and tarpaulins.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP
Three Independent MLAs who submitted their resignations on F...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...