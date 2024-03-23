District admn to procure 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 22

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal today reviewed the arrangements for the wheat procurement in the district. He issued directions to officials concerned to ensure smooth procurement of the wheat crop.

He also asked them to ensure that farmers do not face any kind of difficulty in selling their crop in 80 grain markets across the district.

During a meeting with officials of the Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Mandi Board and procurement agencies at the District Administrative Complex here, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) said during the current season, a target of 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat procurement had been fixed.

Giving instructions to officials, the DC said all requisite arrangements to maintain cleanliness and provide drinking water, sheds, lights and toilets should be made before the start of the purchase at mandis.

Apart from this, he also reviewed other arrangements, including availability of gunny bags, means for the transportation of wheat crop, labourers, weighing scales, moisture meters and tarpaulins.

