District Badminton Association raises issue of 8 shops in Hansraj stadium with Jalandhar MC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 13

The District Badminton Association (DBA) has taken up the matter regarding alleged illegal occupation of eight shops on the premises of Raizada Hansraj Stadium with the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar. The shops are located in the heart of the city between BMC Chowk and Namdev Chowk and the DBA has sought action against the occupants under the Public Property Act.

Players coming for practice inconvenienced Since seven of the eight shops are dealing with the business of sale or purchase of old cars, these remain parked in the service lane, main road and even the road leading to the Raizada Hansraj Stadium, causing inconvenience to the players coming for practice.

DBA member secretary Ritin Khanna has met Municipal Commissioner Abijit Kaplish and apprised him of the issue. “As per the contract between the MC and the DBA, the stadium is currently on 99 years lease with the DBA, Jalandhar. In 1996, after taking persmission from the Local Bodies Department, eight shops in the stadium were given on a monthly licence fee through deeds executed between DBA and licensees. As per the agreement between the MC and the DBA, a sum of 13 per cent of the licence fee goes to the MC and 65 per cent with the stadium for its maintenance and promotion of badminton,” he gave the background.

Five allottees have sub-let shops Of the eight original tenants of the shops, five have changed. The original allottees seem to have sub-let these five shops, which is absolutely illegal. Ritin Khanna, DBA Member Secretary

Khanna has pointed out that of the eight original tenants of the shop, five have changed. “The original allottees seem to have sub-let these five shops, which is absolutely illegal. A complaint on the matter was submitted to the District Public Grievances Officer, who had summoned the occupants of the five shops, but they failed to produce any licence deeds,” he elaborated.

The DBA official has further stated, “The licence deed mentions that it shall expire after three years but it could be extended for another period of three years upon payment of additional licence fee of 15 per cent every month. Since it was executed in 1996, it could have been effective at the most by 2002. Another clause reads that the licence could be renewed every year after expiry of the total period, but with increase of 10 per cent licence fee every year. But the reality is that neither there has been any increase in the licence fee for the shops nor these have been vacated, causing a huge monetary loss.”

Khanna has said the matter had already been brought to the notice of the Jalandhar Deputy Commisisonerfor arbitration purpose. MC Commissioner Kaplish said, “I have asked the Joint Commissioner, MC, to look into the matter. Once she submits her report, we will act accordingly”.